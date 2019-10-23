Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $11,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

