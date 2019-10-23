Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT Set at $10.00 by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Equinox Gold Cp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,499. Equinox Gold Cp has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

