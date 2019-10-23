Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.15.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.91. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

