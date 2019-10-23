Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 38,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

