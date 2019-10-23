Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,698 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,238,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,453,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,710,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

