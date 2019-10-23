Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,322 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

