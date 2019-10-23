Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,184.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

