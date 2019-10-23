Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.