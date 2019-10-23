Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by TheStreet

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NYSE ET opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 230,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,814,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 87,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

