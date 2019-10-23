Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.60

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 135630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

