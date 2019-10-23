Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 5,400 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Get Encanto Potash alerts:

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.