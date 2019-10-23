Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 2,712,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 67.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

