Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.57. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 294,569 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

