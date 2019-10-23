Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.41. Employers had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Employers has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.72.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.