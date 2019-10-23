Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.82. Emmis Communications shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $26,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Emmis Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS)

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

