Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Yutaka Niihara bought 19,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $47,368.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Yutaka Niihara purchased 40,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 10,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 32,499 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $130,970.97.

On Thursday, August 29th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 20,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 31,700 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $87,492.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Yutaka Niihara purchased 19,500 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00.

EMMA stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.00. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMMA. Dawson James lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

