Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

