Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

