Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $28,987.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $28,987.00 and $22.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.02152536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

