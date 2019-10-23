Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.23 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. 498,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,397. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

