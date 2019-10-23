Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

