Electra (ECA) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $2,596.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000127 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,474,570,085 coins and its circulating supply is 28,607,413,532 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

