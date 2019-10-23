Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The firm had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

