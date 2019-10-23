Elastos Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00022685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.01300394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

