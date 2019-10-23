El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 281,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

