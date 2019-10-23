Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Eden has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00223192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.01301626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00034989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00092697 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

