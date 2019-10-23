Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $6.06. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Lee Grant Matheson sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$322,237.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$651,676.02.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

