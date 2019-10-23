eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Set at $36.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.11.

EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. 7,015,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 168.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

