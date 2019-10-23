eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 835.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eBay by 3,187.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after buying an additional 1,301,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 269,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.