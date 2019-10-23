EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 62.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of CTWS stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

