Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Up 9.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 1,758,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 398,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $326.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $50,126.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,569,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,649,516. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $471,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

