DWS (ASX:DWS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.05. DWS shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 34,277 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.08.

Get DWS alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. DWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.