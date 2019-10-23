Dusk Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $829,858.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $829,858.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042341 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.43 or 0.06094503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,139,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

