Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 12,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

