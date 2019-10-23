Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

