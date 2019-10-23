DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given a $134.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.17.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.32. 825,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,974,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

