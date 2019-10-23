Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DBX. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.57. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,358 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $20,185,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.