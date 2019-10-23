DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 6.5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.81, approximately 1,843,630 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,982,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.