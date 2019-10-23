Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.99

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 2902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,168.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $410,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 848,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

