DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $242.20. The company has a market cap of $1,086.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

