Dorchester Minerals LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4991 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.
Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $622.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
