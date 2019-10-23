Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Set at $280.00 by Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has been given a $280.00 price target by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.00. 622,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.