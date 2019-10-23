DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $389,000 Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,055 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. FMR LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

TRIP opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

