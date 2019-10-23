Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DIS remained flat at $GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Wednesday. 338,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.33. Distil has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

