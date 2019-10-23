Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. 41,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

