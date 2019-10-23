Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.42, 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares comprises about 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC owned about 7.16% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

