Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Green Dot worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Green Dot from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

