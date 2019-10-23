Diligent Investors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,064.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 181,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 165,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

