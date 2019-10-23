Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

