Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.